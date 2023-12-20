Sadly, the family announces the sudden passing of Sally Fox, 67, of Fort Frances, on December 11, 2023, at the La Verendrye Hospital.

Sally was born in Sioux Lookout on July 15, 1956, to parents Norbert and Mary Fox. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, beading, puzzles and especially garage sales.

She will be greatly missed by her partner Russell Cyr; step-daughter Kayla; sisters Mary and Lydia Fox and brother Joe Fox and their families.