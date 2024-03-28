RUSSELL AUBREY KENNETT

Russell Kennett was born on March 21, 1918, in Burriss to Wright and Clara Kennett. He died March 21, 2024, at the age of 106 in LaVerendrye Hospital, his family with him.

After the war, he returned and married Rachel Oster, and they had four sons: Gary, David (Debra), Steven (Velina), Daryl (Cheryl).

He worked at several jobs in his earlier work years, but his two most remembered jobs were with Producers Co-op and his last one at Rainycrest.

Spiritual things were also important to Russell and he spent most of his life speaking about our creator and the wonderful things he has promised for humans on the earth.

He is survived by his four sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be on zoom at a later date.

