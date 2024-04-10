January 29, 1970 – April 1, 2024

When Roger Albert Michael Spruyt was 10 years old, he was allowed to choose what his name would be going forward. By that time, he had already endured a lot more awful stuff than a person should have to go through, but the name he chose says a great deal about who he was and what mattered to him. Roger was the name he had carried since birth. Spruyt was our family name, the name our dad was born with. Albert was our mother’s father’s name, and he liked that Mom suggested it as a middle name — it made him even more a part the family that was becoming his. Michael was the name of his friend who was killed in the car accident they had been in when they were both 5 years old. Family and friends meant everything to him, and if you were a good enough friend, you weren’t just a friend anymore, you were family.

Roger was diagnosed at age 40 with Myotonic Dystrophy, and it took a lot from him, but he always took those losses in stride. Last year for the first time, our family participated in the Muscular Dystrophy Walk and Roll fundraiser, and Roger had a most wonderful day. We made up matching T-shirts that said Team RAMS. They had a big picture of a ram on the front—RAMS being a nickname that stood for Roger Albert Michael Spruyt. Roger was really looking forward to being part of the walk again this year, and we’ve decided to wear our shirts and walk with him in our hearts since we can’t walk with him in his wheelchair. If anyone is wanting a fitting way to honour his memory, sponsoring Team RAMS on that walk would be it. You can do that here https://muscle.akaraisin.com/WalkRollMDC24/RAMS

Roger was predeceased by his dad (Harry Spruyt) and mom (Anna Spruyt). He is survived by his siblings Beth Helliar (John), Pete Spruyt (Tonja), and Andy Spruyt (Teresa); his beloved nieces and nephews Amanda, Nicole, and Julie Helliar, Cody, Joe, Jack, Evan and Ryan Spruyt; and his two best friends, Jill Ostanski and Philip Hayes.

Funeral service has been held. Ethical Death Care in charge of arrangements, and you can see his tribute video here https://www.ethicaldeathcare.com/obits/spruyt-roger

Roger understood what was central in life. He had figured that out without a high IQ, without a whole lot of education, and without having to think that much about it. To this world, Roger may have been a person of little significance, but he had a lot to teach the rest of us.

Roger loved his family, and his family loved him.