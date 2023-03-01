The family of Rodney Cyril Carpenter sadly announces his passing on February 25, 2023, at La Verendrye hospital in Fort Frances. Rodney was born in Baudette, Minn., on September 16, 1961, to parents Obie and Annalou (Kreger) Carpenter. As a young boy he would cut grass and as an adult worked briefly for CNR and many years as a professional painter, scaffolder and carpenter. Most recently he worked at Marvin’s Windows in Warroad and Bosch Track Support in Baudette. He was a member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and was a journeyman scaffolder. He was proud of having dual citizenship and enjoyed being able to work and make many friends in both the U.S. and Canada.

He was a hockey fan, cheering on the Leafs and Wild especially. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, gardening, the Simpsons, fish frys, cribbage and crossword puzzles to name a few.

His favourite place was his cabin on the river, where he loved feeding the birds and squirrels on his deck.

He was very loyal to his family, they were the most important thing in his life. He was generous and kind and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He always made time to tip one back with any of his friends, everyone was his buddy. When you were a friend of Rod’s you were a friend for life.

Rod is survived by his sister Sherri (Jeffrey) Wohlrabe; sister-in-law Susan Carpenter; and son Theodore Edward Murray; nieces and nephews Peter Carpenter, Randi (Ken) McCormick, Amelia (Kyle) Young, Alisa (Ryan) Jacobsen, Athena (Drew) Burkholder, A.J. (Cori) Pirkl; great-nieces and nephews Shanah (Michael) Stevenson, Bree (Austin Vallee) Carpenter, Kolton and Kali McCormick, Awnley, Ellianna, Brittain and Jett Jacobsen, Weston, Orin and Merrick Burkholder.

He was predeceased by parents Obie and Annalou Carpenter; and brother Randy Carpenter.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Rainy River Legion at 11:00 a.m. with Carolyn Kreger officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are Troy Dalseg, Rob Budreau, Dave Vnuk, Steve Thies Sr., Guy Gerald, Claire (Mack) McDonald, Clayton Edmundson and Nick Osadchuk.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.