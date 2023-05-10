ROBERT LEE BAIRD

On Monday, May 9, 2022, Robert (Bob) Lee Baird, loving husband and father, passed away at J.W. Ruby Memorial hospital at the age of 68.
Bob was born on August 21, 1953, in Fort Frances, Ont. Bob had a large Canadian family. He was predeceased by his father Creighton Baird; mother Margaret Baird and two half-brothers Jim Baird and Hugh Sisco.
He is survived by his sister Patricia; brothers Douglas (wife Leslie), John, Donald, and half-brothers Gordon (wife Beverly) and Ronald (wife Katie). He also has many aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews who will miss him.
Bob married Cheryl on August 21, 1992, they had two children Katelyn and Alexandra; two grandchildren Lillian and Ti. Bob had two children from a previous marriage, John and Jeffrey, and one granddaughter Hayley.
Bob strove for excellence his entire life, He spent the bulk of his career with Schlumberger, managing increasingly larger operations. His last corporate position was managing World Class Excellence projects around the world for Gemalto Inc., a Schlumberger spin-off manufacturing company. His book “The Four Components of a Fast Paced Organization” was published in 2013, he was also published in Uptime Magazine.
He was a rare individual, his battle with a rare inflammatory syndrome sHLH defied history, surviving much longer than anyone else, doctors attributed it to his high level of fitness and mental stamina.