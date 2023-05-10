ROBERT LEE BAIRD

On Monday, May 9, 2022, Robert (Bob) Lee Baird, loving husband and father, passed away at J.W. Ruby Memorial hospital at the age of 68.

Bob was born on August 21, 1953, in Fort Frances, Ont. Bob had a large Canadian family. He was predeceased by his father Creighton Baird; mother Margaret Baird and two half-brothers Jim Baird and Hugh Sisco.

He is survived by his sister Patricia; brothers Douglas (wife Leslie), John, Donald, and half-brothers Gordon (wife Beverly) and Ronald (wife Katie). He also has many aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews who will miss him.