It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert (Bob) Joseph Jolicoeur of Fort Frances, Ontario, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.

Robert was born on October 14, 1939, in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, to Lucie (nee Larocque) and Ferdinand Jolicoeur. The family moved to their homestead in Pinewood, Ontario, at a young age. After leaving school, Bob accepted many odd jobs, including working for CN. He settled in Fort Frances when he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon Jolicoeur (nee Strain), and together the two raised seven children.