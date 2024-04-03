It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert (Bob) Joseph Jolicoeur of Fort Frances, Ontario, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.
Robert was born on October 14, 1939, in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, to Lucie (nee Larocque) and Ferdinand Jolicoeur. The family moved to their homestead in Pinewood, Ontario, at a young age. After leaving school, Bob accepted many odd jobs, including working for CN. He settled in Fort Frances when he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon Jolicoeur (nee Strain), and together the two raised seven children.
Bob worked on the machines at the Fort Frances papermill for 36 years before retiring in 1999. He spent countless hours fishing, hunting, blueberry picking, and making fishing tackle. He adored being a Papa to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Bob will be remembered by his children Edie (Les), Kelly (Pauline), Mike (Dawn), Rob, Gary (Kendall), Harvey (Sherri), Sandi (Jeff); sister Rita David; special nephew Gerry (Gail); Sharon’s brother Frank (Monique) and sister Carole (Billy). Bob will be forever missed by his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Sharon; parents Lucie and Ferdinand Jolicoeur; and in-laws Agnes and Harvey Strain; his brothers Gilbert, Laurent, Silvio; and sisters Rose and Jeanette.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario