It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Morrison announce his sudden passing on April 1, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.
Richard was born in Fort Frances, Ont., on April 6, 1960, to parents, Joan Calder and Albert “Hat” Morrison. He is predeceased by his parents Joan and Hat; sister Loretta; brothers Dwayne “Chief” and Ken; and nephew Joel.
In his life, Richard had many jobs in forestry, mining, prospecting, and construction. He had a passion for being on the land and working with his hands. He took pride in what he accomplished and told many stories about his travels and people he met along the way.
Richard will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humour, love of music, and sports. He was a great uncle to many and loved spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his nieces and nephews Reo Walton (Mandi), Roger Morrison, Bobby Morrison (Janelle), Joanie Morrison (Steven) and Elaine Walsh (Craig); many great nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by cousins and friends.
We invite you to join us in a celebration of Richard’s life on Monday, April 8, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Couchiching First Nation Multiuse (Gym). Refreshments will be provided.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Health Care Facilities for taking such special care of Richard.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.