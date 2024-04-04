It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Morrison announce his sudden passing on April 1, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.

Richard was born in Fort Frances, Ont., on April 6, 1960, to parents, Joan Calder and Albert “Hat” Morrison. He is predeceased by his parents Joan and Hat; sister Loretta; brothers Dwayne “Chief” and Ken; and nephew Joel.

In his life, Richard had many jobs in forestry, mining, prospecting, and construction. He had a passion for being on the land and working with his hands. He took pride in what he accomplished and told many stories about his travels and people he met along the way.