Nedamaanibinesiik – Bizhew Ododeman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rebecca Shurelle Jourdain on October 1, 2024, in Fort Frances, Ontario. She was born February 17, 1994, in Fort Frances to loving parents Marvin Fering and to the late Shirley Smith. Rebecca lived a life devoted to her children, her love of beading and always supporting extended family within the community. Rebecca was a beautiful loving mother and is survived by her three children; Isaias Lockman, age 13, Mila McGinnis, age 9, and Hank McGinnis, age 7, whom she cherished and loved every day of her life. She also leaves behind her father Marvin Fering of Couchiching First Nations. Mourning are her special family members Joedy Morriseau, aunt Donna, cousins Sean and Sherri Smith and Al Lockman; as well as many heartfelt friends and family whose lives she touched and made a difference to in her lifetime.

Rebecca loved and lived her culture to the fullest. She enjoyed attending powwows with her family and friends and was a well known jingle dress dancer. She crafted hers and children’s regalia as well as many others for family and friends. Rebecca held a hidden talent of singing in which she had the most beautiful voice. She sang with her children who also love music.

She enjoyed the great art of beading, making many medallions for family and friends among the community.

She contributed to making many beaded crowns for the royalty braves and princesses of the surrounding communities.

Rebeccas grandmother taught her many home-making skills. Her late great aunt Louise was a huge support to her. Auntie Louise was also the one who taught her to make regalia and bead.

She has now joined in eternity her mother Shirley Smith; her beautiful sister Allison; her grandparents Alice and Gerald Smith; cousin Lenny; and her great aunt Louise.

Our ever so loved Rebecca loved everyone and our family will never ever forget her and the love she provided.

Rebecca is also survived by a large extended family from Naicatchewenin and Couchiching First Nations, the Smiths, Morrisseaus, Yerxas, aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Derek Cochrane, Joe Cochrane, Al Lockman, Sean Smith and Tobin Leonard.

Honorary pallbearers were friends and family.

A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. from the New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Pastor John Telman officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.