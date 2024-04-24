April 15, 1947 – April 11, 2024

Ralph Allan Pietila passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2024, in Ignace Ontario.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Norma (Lockman); and sons Craig, and Sheldon (JJ). He also is survived by five grandchildren, Kaitlin (Wade), Ryan (Claire), Kaeley, Erica, and Madison and two great-grandchildren, Rylen and Kaysen; four brothers Erwin (Carol), Jim (Linda), Steve (Debbie) and Edward (Diane); three sisters Dorleen (Jerry), Catherine and Eleanor; as well as sisters in-law Shirley and Judy; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents William and Hazel (Showalter) Pietila; two brothers Bill and Leonard and sister Bonnie; as well as parents in-law Norman and Mildred Lockman.

Born in Emo, Ontario, Ralph moved with his family to become a lifelong resident of Ignace, Ontario, working in the logging industry. After retirement, he loved to spend his days fishing, picking blueberries and most importantly, spending quality time with his grandchildren.

***You loved me all your life, I will love you for the rest of mine***

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

If desired, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2300 Yonge St., Suite 1200, Box 2414, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 1E4 or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation/Northern Cancer Research, 980 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 6V4.

Condolences may be posted at www.dcfh.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, Ontario, P8N 2X3.