PHILLIP FRASER

Phillip was born to Scottish immigrants Frank and Innes (Pirie) Fraser on October 6, 1930. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 7, 2024, at the age of 93. Born in Manitoba, and lived the past 70+ years in LaVallee, Ontario. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Innes Fraser; sisters Kathleen Smitsnuk, Frances Barnhart; brothers Frank, Fred, Alex; also his life companion of 27 years, Gladys Smith.

He was the last living child of Frank and Innes, and he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews (who were his greatest joy in his life) and his sisters-in-law Katherine Fraser and Darlene Fraser Ziegler.