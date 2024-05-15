PHILLIP FRASER

Phillip was born to Scottish immigrants Frank and Innes (Pirie) Fraser on October 6, 1930. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 7, 2024, at the age of 93. Born in Manitoba, and lived the past 70+ years in LaVallee, Ontario. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Innes Fraser; sisters Kathleen Smitsnuk, Frances Barnhart; brothers Frank, Fred, Alex; also his life companion of 27 years, Gladys Smith.
He was the last living child of Frank and Innes, and he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews (who were his greatest joy in his life) and his sisters-in-law Katherine Fraser and Darlene Fraser Ziegler.
Phillip was a hard working man right till the end. He took care of his mother and the homestead faithfully. Phillip loved his farm in LaVallee. When his nieces and nephews were younger they spent whatever time they could on the farm in the summers. A lot of the time Granny was away. The boys worked hard with uncle Phillip on the farm and then helped prepare their meals and clean up. They all have fond memories of those sunny summer days.
There will be a Celebration of Life to follow on September 14, 2024. Details are still being arranged and everyone is welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.