‘With my friends now’

Pentti Unto Aho, a resident of Atikokan, Ontario, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2024, at the Atikokan General Hospital.

Pentti was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on February 2, 1931. He had been employed for 35 years with the Department of Lands and Forests until his retirement in 1986.

He was a scaler for many years. He also had worked in Quetico Park and on similar projects, as well as Forest Protection on many fires.

He was predeceased by his parents Saima and Herkki; as well as his brother Henry.