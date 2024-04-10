‘With my friends now’
Pentti Unto Aho, a resident of Atikokan, Ontario, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2024, at the Atikokan General Hospital.
Pentti was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on February 2, 1931. He had been employed for 35 years with the Department of Lands and Forests until his retirement in 1986.
He was a scaler for many years. He also had worked in Quetico Park and on similar projects, as well as Forest Protection on many fires.
He was predeceased by his parents Saima and Herkki; as well as his brother Henry.
He is survived by one cousin, Raymond West of Waterloo, Ontario.
At Pentti’s request, there will be no formal service, he will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery, Fort Frances.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Aho family may be made at www.brownfuneralhomekenora.com