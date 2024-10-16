Paulette Elisa Marie DeVos, 79, of Fort Frances, Ontario,passed away on Friday, October 11, 2024. Pauly was born on July 4, 1945, to Wilfrid and Irma Cop. She grew up in a close-knit farm family and community near Bellegarde, Saskatchewan, with seven siblings and a large extended family in the Bellegarde area. Upon her graduation from high school, Paulette went to teacher’s college and began her teaching career in Pine Falls, Manitoba, where she met Robert, her husband of 58 years. Pauly and Bob moved to Fort Frances in 1968, where they planned to only stay for a year or two, but never left.

Pauly spent her career as a dedicated elementary school and French immersion teacher until her retirement in 1999. Pauly was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s church, and an active member of the CWL. Pauly enjoyed spending her summers at her cabin on Lake Despair, her winters in Arizona, and spending time with family and friends. She was very active, enjoying her golf, swimming, yoga, and daily walks. She also had many hobbies, including genealogy and scrapbooking, and loved spending time getting down on the floor and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Michael (Heidi) DeVos, Ken (Maria) DeVos, and Darren (Hillary Johnston) DeVos; grandchildren Kali (Tony) Groth, Daniel DeVos, Alex DeVos, Brianna DeVos, Serena Johnston, Teyo DeVos; and great-grandchildren Isabelle, Katelynn and Thatcher Groth.

Pauly is also survived by her sisters Georgette Perreaux, Lorraine (Dale) Bullock, Gisele (Fabien) Paulhus, and Michelle (Rick) Visser; her brother Armand (Yvonne) Cop; her sisters-in-law Colleen Cop and Ann DeVos; and countless nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by many dear friends.

Pauly was predeceased by her parents Wilfrid and Irma Cop; her father and mother in-law Joseph and Mary DeVos; her sister Irene (George) Wilvers; her brother Raymond Cop; her nephew Clayton Cop; and her brothers-in-law George Perreaux and John DeVos.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Tbaytel Tamarack House in Thunder Bay, Ont., (healthsciencesfoundation.ca/tamarack), or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Fort Frances, Ontario, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., with visitation immediately following the service.