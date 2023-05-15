PAUL WEPRUK

In the early hours of 7 May, 2023 Paul went to join his heavenly family. Paul was born on 26 January, 1927 in Sundown, Manitoba to Peter and Maria (Makowsky) Wepruk.

Paul leaves his daughter, Judy Wallin and son Murray (Shelley), four grandchildren, Todd and Stacey Wallin, Shane (Cindy) Wepruk and Tara Wepruk and husband Tim Tracy. In addition, Paul had four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Aidan & Brie-Lynn. Also surviving are sister-in-law Dorothy Wepruk and Elma Wepruk.

Paul was pre-deceased by his wife Alice (Franko), his parents and brothers Mike (Helen), Nick (Mary), William and Stan, sisters Annie (Carl), Nettie (Phillip), Katie (John), Val (Harry) and Helen (John), brother-in-laws John Franko (Mary), Amil Alexiuk (Cheryl) and son-in-law Brian Wallin.

Paul and Alice went into business in Blackhawk, Ontario in 1954, becoming the owners of the Blackhawk General Store. While operating the business, Paul also worked in the bush cutting and transporting wood to the Fort Frances Paper Mill. In 1980 Paul and Alice left Blackhawk and became the partial owners and operators of Walleye Trailer Park.

In 1993 they recognized their dream and built their dream home on Stewart Road in Crozier. They lived here for the rest of their lives. They were extremely fortunate to have great neighbours, Dan and Cathy Smeeth and Greg and Gina Sigurdson who they thought the world of.

Paul loved his vegetable and flower gardens and it was his pride and joy. After Mom passed away he became very proficient at making Ukrainian pickles. He loved his daily coffee gathering with his good buddies which in his later years became his weekly gathering. This is where he and his buddies exchanged stories and caught up on the daily Fort Frances news. He loved playing the fiddle while brothers Bill and Stan accompanied him on the accordion and guitar. Family gatherings always brought out the instruments and everyone who could play – did play.

A remembrance service will be held on 30 June, 2023 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort Frances at 11:00 a.m.

A private family Internment will take place at a later date in Sundown, Manitoba.

in lieu of flowers donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetics Foundation would be appreciated.