It is with great sadness we announce that our loving husband and father Paul Eliuk peacefully passed away March 13, 2023.
Paul was born in Stuartburn, Manitoba, later moving to Deerlock, Ont., then to Fort Frances, Ont.
He obtained his Aircraft engineer licence at Rusty Myers Flying Service. In 1959 he moved to Sioux Narrows, Ont., to work for Sioux Narrows Airways. Here he spent the summers in the Northwest Territories maintaining the planes for Plummer’s at Great Slave and Great Bear Lodges.
In 1962 he was married to Beverly Larson and in 1963 their daughter Kelly was born.
1966 was the start of his electrical contracting business under the name of Eliuk Electric. In 1971 he then started Regina Bay Marine and Aircraft, later changing it to Regina Bay Marine Ltd., focusing on marine equipment, but always up to the challenge getting other types of equipment working (the older the better).
He became a member of the Lake of the Woods Amateur Ham Radio Association. VE3 SNO. With this he spent winter days enjoying the view from his living room chair chatting with friends. Two of his greatest joys were his tractor and his fiddle. As a member of the Sioux Narrows 50+ Activity Centre, he played with the Jamming For Fun Group.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Beverly; daughter Kelly; sisters Iris (Leo) Langlois, Alice (Roger) Lougheed, Mary Holland; brother John (Judy) Eluik; sisters-in-law, Marie Eliuk, Sonja Eluik, Donna Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Annie and Steve Eluik; brothers Billie, Mike and Nick; sisters Helene Rekrut and Lillian Lindholm.
At Paul’s request no service will be held, but for you to hold in your heart all the good memories.