It is with great sadness we announce that our loving husband and father Paul Eliuk peacefully passed away March 13, 2023.

Paul was born in Stuartburn, Manitoba, later moving to Deerlock, Ont., then to Fort Frances, Ont.

He obtained his Aircraft engineer licence at Rusty Myers Flying Service. In 1959 he moved to Sioux Narrows, Ont., to work for Sioux Narrows Airways. Here he spent the summers in the Northwest Territories maintaining the planes for Plummer’s at Great Slave and Great Bear Lodges.

In 1962 he was married to Beverly Larson and in 1963 their daughter Kelly was born.