The family of Patricia Mosley is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, March 20, 2023, peacefully and with family by her side. Patricia was born on March 17, 1928, to George and Margurite (Armstrong) in Statton, Ontario. The second oldest of ten children. She had two sisters and seven brothers. As a young adult she moved to Fort Frances to pursue a career in Nursing. She worked as a nurse for twenty years before retiring to work in the family business, Mosley Plumbing and Heating.

She was united in marriage to Olaf Mosley on August 26, 1950, and together they raised three sons and a daughter. In the early 60’s they built a cabin at Red Gut and for many years they spent most weekends at the lake making memories with family and friends. She especially enjoyed snowmobiling to the cabin in the winter.

Mom loved to watch hockey and rarely missed any of her grandchildren’s games.

She always had home baked goodies ready for whoever might stop by for a visit. Her chocolate chip cake was one of many family favourites.

Patricia is predeceased by her husband Olaf Mosley; son Darrell Mosley; parents George and Margurite Penney; brothers Ed (Peg), Frank, Phillip, Donnie, and Leo Penney; sister Lucille (John) Audette; daughter-in-law Sam Mosley; in-laws Ole and Guro Mosley, Gudrun (Nels) Green, Jergen (Phoebe) Mosley, Mary (Dick) Collett and Sigrid Mosley.

She is survived by her sons Micheal (Judy) and Randy (Jackie) Mosley and daughter Penny (Victor) Armit; grandchildren Tanya Gagnon, Nicole (John) Maione, Michelle (Brian) Sabbe, Kyla (Aaron) Beckett, Lee Mosley, DJ (Brandi) Ellis, Theresa Mosley Clark and Adam (Adam) Armit; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers Greg (Donna) and Billy (Betty) Penney; and sister Marie (Norman) Duhamel; sisters-in-law Lee and Merle Penney.

A private family graveside memorial will be held this summer.

If desired memorial donations can be made in Patricia’s name to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, 550 Osborne Street, Fort Frances, Ontario, P9A 3T2.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.