Patricia Mary Whalen, aged 78, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 24, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1945, in Fort Frances, Ont., to Minard and Evelyn Whalen and was the eldest of nine children. Her life was one of service and love, beginning with her education at Rainy River High School, and continuing at Fort Frances LaVerendrye Hospital, where she earned her nursing diploma as a registered practical nurse. Her career spanned over three decades at St Joseph’s Hospital in Thunder Bay where she met many lifelong friends and co-workers, and made Thunder Bay her home.

Pat was a true caregiver in every sense, as a longtime nurse and in her personal life. She opened her heart and home to many family members, nieces, and nephews, always welcoming everyone. She was also a passionate and talented seamstress, sewing most of her wardrobe and nursing uniforms. She loved to garden and many of us were sent home with fresh produce which she proudly shared. Most of all, we will fondly remember Pat’s love of storytelling. She entertained us all with her vivid recollection of times and events.

As deep as her love for all her family, she also had for God and the Church. She was a devoted member of St. Andrews Parish, rarely missing a Sunday Mass. It’s no surprise that God has chosen her to walk by his side.

She was predeceased by her parents Minard and Evelyn; and sister Marie Mackinnon. She is survived by her five brothers Gerry (Brenda), Lorne (Vicky), Lance (Susan), Ken (Debbie), and Dennis (Brenda); and her two sisters June (Aurel Nault) and Dianne (Rick Deschamps) and brother-in-law Raymond Mackinnon. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be: Ken Whalen, Dennis Whalen, Bill Whalen, Lenny Nault, Justin Whalen and Brandon Whalen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Society Canada or a charity of your choice. Services will be held at the Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ont., on April 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

Forever loved and missed,

Your family