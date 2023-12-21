PATRICIA ANN CHRISTIAN (née GOLNICK)

It is with deep sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Christian (nee Golnick) announce her sudden passing at 63 years of age on Saturday, December 9, 2023, with her family by her side. Patty was the fourth of sixth children born in Park Rapids, Minn., to Zelma and Ferdinand Golnick. She grew up around the International Falls, Minn., area and loved to spend her time at the lake with family and friends. She formed tight friendships with Patty, Tracey and Pam in school and maintained those friendships her whole life. As of recent, she loved traveling to visit those girlfriends and see new places.

She met the love of her life Leslie Christian, and after a brief courtship they wed on October 4, 1980. In 1984, they welcomed their first son Christopher, followed by Brian in 1986. They raised their sons on Reef Point on Rainy Lake and enjoyed spending time on the lake as a family, whether it be boating, hunting, swimming, or snowmobiling. As long as they were together, they were happy.

In 1993, Les and Patty formed LCB Logging and she was a very proud owner. She helped grow the company to 30 years of success and her boys have big shoes to fill. On November 6, 2019, she became a proud Canadian Citizen and boy, was she proud.

Patty was the rock of the family. She was loving, kind, generous and would be anywhere at a moments notice had we asked. She always put her family first, especially her five granddaughters; Adalynn, Layla, Bristol, Mackenzie and Cecelia. Having being surrounded by boys, she was thrilled to welcome two new daughters through marriage in 2011 and 2012 and have five granddaughters. We are saddened she won’t be here to share in the happiness of her sixth grandchild due early January 2024. There weren’t many solo pictures of Patty once her granddaughters arrived, just an even bigger smile and babies on her lap.

Patty found joy attending and participating at the Zion Lutheran Church, Senior Centre tai chi and yoga classes, crafting, gardening, and walking with special friend Dorothy Brant. She loved collecting teacups, cookie jars, antiques and plants. She loved a good deal, whether it be taking her girls to a garage sale or the Salvation Army for a treat.

She will be forever loved and missed by her husband of 40 plus years, Les; sons Chris and Brian; daughters-in-law Melissa and Jordan; and her devastated grandchildren Adalynn, Layla, Bristol, Mackenzie and Cecelia; siblings Susie Freeman, Steve Golnick (Yvonne), John Golnick (Missy); and sister-in-law Melissa Golnick; siblings-in-law Susan Sieders (Henry), Gary Christian (Carolyn), Deena, Edward, Keith and Trudy Christian; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Zelma and Ferdinand Golnick; parents-in-law Johanna and Donald Christian; siblings Larry and Emil; brother-in-law Andy Christian, Lanny Freeman; and special friends Patti and Joe Johnson.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Frances. A service of celebration will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday, December 22, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario, at 11:00 a.m. Officiant will be June Caul. A reception will be held following the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

“Love you to the moon and back.”