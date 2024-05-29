With profound sadness we announce the passing of our cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Norma Nastiuk (nee Jourdain) late evening of May 20, 2024, at the age of 85 years. Norma was born in Fort Frances on December 21, 1938, to Delia Aubey (nee Perault) and Angus Jourdain of Lac la Croix First Nation. On June 30, 1956, Norma married the love of her life Nastor Nastiuk (SNA) and together they had five children. They would have been married 68 years next month.

Norma loved the wilderness and together with SNA, raised their children in Fort Frances and Bears Pass area, instilling the passion for the outdoors to her children. Norma had a special fondness for her fur babies, always providing a life of safety and wellness for all of them, they were just as smitten with her as she was of them.

Norma was well known for her great cooking and her graciousness at various establishment in Fort Frances back in the day, especially at Steadman’s Café which she managed for a good 10 years. She cared so much for humanity that she attended College in her mid-years and earned her Social Service Worker degree. We are so proud of her accomplishment. Norma worked in the helping field until diabetes forced her into early retirement.

Norma adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren like no other, as well her special extended family members. Norma had one brother that life circumstances and residential school separated them at an early age. Norma held a special love for her Jourdain family of Lac La Croix First Nation and her close friend Georgina.

Norma was our rock and to say she held our family together was an understatement. Norma is survived by Nastor; her children Perry, Marlo, Jamey, Nick (Tracy) Nastiuk and Melanie Jones; grandchildren Tiffany Zub, Jordan (Alicia) Nastiuk, Jasmine Nastiuk (Nathan) [and her children Parker, Conner, Coralee], Tara Pestelli, Jade Pestelli, Seth Nastiuk, Steve Carlson (Raquel), Sommer Jones ( Evan ), Hunter Jones; great-grandchildren Ayden Nastiuk, Olivia Nastiuk, Ethan Rose (Miya), Asher Smith and Beckett Jones.

Norma was predeceased by her parents Delia Aubey and Angus Jourdain; step-father Ralph Aubey; grandmother Mary Jourdain; and special auntie Lucy

As per Norma’s wishes cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be held at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion on June 3, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. As per her wishes memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada, 1300-522 University Avenue Toronto, Ont., Canada. M5G 2R5.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.