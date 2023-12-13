Nikolaj (Nick) Law passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Assiniboine Centre in Brandon, Manitoba, at the age of 87 years. Dad was born on November 18, 1936, in Mine Centre, Ontario, to Doris and John Walter Law Sr. Nick attended school in Mine Centre, where he lived with his family. At the age of 14 he began working at CN Railway as a water boy alongside his dad and older half-brother John Jr. Although he would work at other jobs, Nick returned to the railway as his life’s work.

On April 9, 1955, Nick married his life partner Joyce Elsie Kearney of Rainy River. Together they had four children; Marie, Dianne, David and Jacqueline.

Nick’s various positions at CNR took the family throughout Ontario, Saskatchewan, Northern Manitoba and to Brandon. Nick retired from the CNR in 1993 after 40 years of service, happily retiring as a Roadmaster in Rivers. Over the next 10 years he would help on his son-in-law George’s farm, which he enjoyed greatly and would talk about with a smile.

Nick is survived by his son-in-law Lorne; children Dianne (George), David (Leona) and Jacqueline (Murray); grandchildren Sheena, Courtney, Ashley, Nickolas, Brittany, Allan and Lilliane; great-grandchildren Maddison, Serena, Peyton, Samantha and Reia; sister Doris; brother-in-law Frank; and sisters-in-law Theresa and Kathleen.

Nick was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Joyce; eldest daughter Marie; grandson Adam; parents Doris and Walter Sr.; parents-in-law Mary and Ezra Kearne; siblings Mike, John Jr., Margaret and Billy; and brothers-in-law Patrick and Mick.

Funeral was held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Brockie Donovan Chapel, Brandon; followed by interment at the Brandon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Allan Heslip, Nickolas Law, Lorne Heslip, Murray Hiller, Dick Barrett and Bruce Clements. Honorary pallbearers were Flynn Warburton, Don Pendus and George Oliver.