NAIDA JUNE (MATCHETT) WOLFF

The family of Naida Wolff announces her passing on April 28, 2024, following a prolonged illness. Naida was born in Fort Frances, Ontario on February 16, 1940. She married Bert Fults in 1956 and had two daughters, Grace and Diane. She then married Joe Wolff in 1968.

Naida was a creative talent and dynamic member of the business community. She operated Naida’s Floral Art on Simpson Street. She was a true extrovert with sharp wit and keen sense of humour. Her heart was in Mine Centre where she was raised. Her ashes will be scattered there at Bad Vermillion Lake where she enjoyed many happy memories.

Left to mourn are Grant Wolff, Grace Wolff; her three sisters Cora Schorsch, Marilyn Bell and Carol Booth; and extended family. Naida was predeceased by her daughter Diane; her parents Grace and Andy Matchett; and her two beloved husbands – Hubert Fults and Joe Wolff.

In accord with her passion for poetry she fulfilled the words of Dylan Thomas:

“Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rail at close of day, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right, Because their words had forked no Lightening, They do not go gentle into that good night”. Dylan Thomas

