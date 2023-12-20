It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michelle Diane Cochran – Ozhaawashkogiizhigookwe, 45. She passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario. She was born on January 31, 1978, in Grand Rapids, Minn. Michelle was preceded in death by mother Constance “Sis” Peterson (Bruyere); father Michael Cochran; grandmother Lucy Morrisseau (Bruyere); grandfather Telford Bruyere Sr.; aunts Diane Bruyere and Cheryl Bruyere; uncle Rod Bruyere.

Survived by sister Misty Peterson; brothers Frank Harala and Robert Harala; uncles Jeff Bruyere Sr. and Telford Bruyere; special friend Shelley Jourdain