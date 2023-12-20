Ozhaawashkogiizhigookwe
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michelle Diane Cochran – Ozhaawashkogiizhigookwe, 45. She passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario. She was born on January 31, 1978, in Grand Rapids, Minn. Michelle was preceded in death by mother Constance “Sis” Peterson (Bruyere); father Michael Cochran; grandmother Lucy Morrisseau (Bruyere); grandfather Telford Bruyere Sr.; aunts Diane Bruyere and Cheryl Bruyere; uncle Rod Bruyere.
Survived by sister Misty Peterson; brothers Frank Harala and Robert Harala; uncles Jeff Bruyere Sr. and Telford Bruyere; special friend Shelley Jourdain
Michelle will be deeply missed by her family, friends and everyone that knew her. She is the kind of person that one does not forget.
Ceremony/feast/visitation for Michelle will be at the Couchiching Multi-use Facility on the Couchiching Reservation on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.