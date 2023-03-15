MICHAEL JOSEPH BALLNIK

August 10, 1940 – March 3, 2023

Michael passed away peacefully on the morning of March 3, 2023, at Seven Oaks Hospital. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Barbara; daughter Dawn (Chris); son M.G. (Jamie); and grandchildren Joseph (Taya), Jaime and Jesse. Michael was born on August 10, 1940, in Winnipeg. He grew up in Cochenour, Ontario and attended Red Lake High School and enjoyed spending time with Granny Schiller in Winnipeg. Following high school, he attended Art School at SAIT in Calgary and then settled in Winnipeg where he met the love of his life, Barbara. They were married on August 1, 1964.

Michael worked in advertising, printing and sales in Winnipeg and later in Fort Frances. He was a long-time member of the “Early Birds” at the St. James Y.

After many family visits to Burditt Lake, One Red Canoe was built in 1987, and provided a summer getaway and eventual home for Mike and Barb where they spent many great years together with family and friends. Beloved dogs Sugar, Scandi and Cedar were always considered part of the family.

Michael had a great sense of humour and a quick smile. He loved cleaning his cars, puttering at the lake, having a coffee on the dock with his pooch and time spent with his family.

In accordance with Michael’s wishes, cremation has taken place and will be followed by a private family interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.

Family and friends may sign a Book of Condolence at www.glenedenmemorial.ca.