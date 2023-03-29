Waawaategiizhig

“The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him.”

It is with immense sorrow that we announce the very sudden passing of our dad, son, partner, brother, uncle and friend, Michael Douglas Tom Cochrane on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario. He was born on March 30, 1988, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Brian and Sandra Cochrane.

Michael was a self-described drifter, but no matter where he went, he came to consider Manitou his home. Michael had an enormous heart. If you were lucky enough to know his love, you knew that it was a love like no other. He wouldn’t hesitate to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was always taking care of the people around him, whether he was feeding his friends and family, helping out at community events, or being a shoulder to cry on; Michael was always willing to help out anyway he could.

Michael was one of the most intelligent people around. He was constantly teaching himself new skills. Mike was a lover of all things musical. He taught himself to play the saxophone, piano, guitar and harmonica. Once he decided he was going to learn a new song, he wouldn’t stop until he mastered it.

Michael enjoyed being outdoors. He could often be found around a campfire, carving his way through the bush and exploring different areas of the lake and rivers. Michael enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to provide his family with food from the land.

In recent years, Michael turned to ceremony, which brought him strength and happiness. He found comfort in attending sweats and often encouraged those around him to do the same.

Michael went by many names, but the names he was the most proud of was “Dad” and “Uncle Mike.” Michael could often be found places with kids in tow, all children seemed to gravitate toward him. He loved spending time with his son Graham and nieces and nephews. Michael will be missed by his furry smoking buddy, Bellatrix.

Mike leaves behind his son Graham Benjamin Cochrane; his parents Brian and Sandra; his girlfriend Margaret Copenace; Margaret’s daughter Aryanna and son Lanes; his siblings BJ (Mel) Cochrane, Ashlee (Josh) Tom and Cassandra (Bear) Kaysaywaysemat; his nieces and nephews Kristofer, Aiyana, Hayden, Kendrick, Kingston, Aurora and Waaskone’aate; grandparent Val Crowe and Douglas Johnson; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mike is predeceased by his sister Shauna; grandparents Elsie Cupp, Stanley Cupp and Orest Babych; great-grandfather Tom Crowe

Pallbearers are Josh Smith, Tommy Manning, Marcel Medicine-Horton, Bear Kaysaywaysemat, Alex Copenace, Trevor Copenace, Graham Hunter and Aqua McNabb.

Honorary pallbearers are Katie Dickson, Emily Kowbluk, Brittney Kowbluk, Kylee Beckley and Terrilynn Leonard.

A traditional wake took place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the gymnasium in Rainy River First Nations, followed by a traditional service on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Ron Indian-Mandamin officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Rainy River First Nations.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.