The family of Marlene Anne McQuarrie (Ervick) announce her passing on January 9, 2024, at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario, in her 87th year. Marlene was born the eldest of five children on January 29, 1937, to Anne Gladys Ervick (Sanders) and Harold Marentius Ervick. She is predeceased by her loving husband James (Jim); parents Anne and Harold Ervick; mother and father-in-law Marjorie and Norman McQuarrie; her brother Dale and sister-in-law Carole Ervick; brother Hardy Ervick; sister Fran and brother-in-law Aarne Hahkala and sister-in-law Sherry McQuarrie.

Born and raised in Fort Frances, Marlene met and married the love of her life Jim in 1959. Jim’s career assignments provided the opportunity to live in both Kenora and Toronto, but love of Fort Frances and particularly the family cabin on Rainy Lake pulled them back “home” in retirement. Marlene provided secretarial services for law offices, radio stations, and the Board of Education throughout her working life. Marlene served the community through volunteer efforts with the Ontario Medical Association and La Verendrye Hospital Auxiliary.

Marlene loved her sorority Beta Sigma Phi. Her passions were cooking, gardening, life at the lake, and a good serving of ice cream.

Marlene leaves fond memories behind with children Gordon McQuarrie (Evelyn), Janet Williams (Kevin) and David McQuarrie (Kellie); grandchildren Joanna McQuarrie (Travis), Samantha McQuarrie, Alex McQuarrie (Laura), Meaghan Williams (Rafey), Sarah Williams (Taylor), Tyrick McQuarrie, Jessica Davis (Kyle), Amanda Barton (Jesse), Allysha Keech; great-grandchildren Ryland, Khloe, Paisley, Signy, Daniyal, Waylon, Samuel, Aliya, William, Kathryn, and Tyson; brothers-in-law Neil McQuarrie and Bob McQuarrie (Janice); sister Marianne Williamson (Alan) and sister-in-law Nan Ervick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A private family service at Riverview Cemetery, Fort Frances, Ontario, will take place at a future date. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary, Fort Frances, Ontario.

Online condolences may be made through Ashburnham Funeral Home in Peterborough at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca.