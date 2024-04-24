MARJORIE STANG

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on April 16, 2024, at Rainycrest with family by her side. Marjorie was born in Rainy River to the late Thaddeus and Dorothy Brannan (nee Williams). She grew up in North Branch with her two sisters and little brother. She loved to spend time with her grandparents, Grace and Ralph Williams. Mom started dating Wilmer at a young age and they got married on November 3, 1954. They celebrated 65 years together before his death in 2019. Mom was very active in the North Branch Church, where she played organ and sang for church services and weddings.

Mom and dad lived in Dewart Township on the property that dad homesteaded and built their forever home. Mom lived there until she moved to Rainycrest three years ago. Mom had a love of crafts and sewing, including making her daughter’s wedding dresses and dresses for the bridal parties.

She had a mail order business for her crafts when us kids were young and later sold her crafts at local events. A huge favourite was her homemade fudge. After us kids were in high school mom worked outside the home at various jobs. Mom got her high school diploma by doing correspondence courses. Until she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, she took her RNA course in Fort Frances and graduated in 1979. She worked at LaVerendrye Hospital until her retirement in 1994. Mom loved holidays and family gatherings; Christmas and Easter were her favourites. She was always so happy for new additions to the family as there was always room for more, the more the merrier. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and tried hard not to miss any special events in their lives.

She will be greatly missed by her children Steven (Karen) Stang, Dwight (Carolyn) Stang, Joyce (Allan) Pennarun, Janet (Steve) Lenart; her grandchildren Wade Stang, Kayla Stang (Carter), Vince and Joleen Pennarun, Laura (Eldon) Gibson, Ashley (Ryan) Everton and Steven Lenart; great-grandchildren Harper McKinney, Maya (Hunter) and Jacob Tateyama, Brittany and Abigail Gibson, David Everton.

She also leaves to mourn her sister Delores Livingston; her brother Bradley (Diane) Brannan; her brother-in-law Malcom Douglas; her sister-in-law Grace Stang. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their families that held a very special place in her heart.

She was predeceased by Wilmer; her parents Thaddeus and Dorothy Brannan; in-laws Myrtle and Clifford Berg; sister Ruby Douglas; sisters and brothers-in-law Dudley Livingston, Katherine (Arthur) Neilson, William (Evelyn) Stang, George Stang, Edith (Bradley) Haw, Dale (Shirley) Berg; nieces Judy Winslow, Sheryl Cook; nephews Kevin Berg and Craig Livingston.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo. A luncheon will follow the service at Northridge.

Pallbearers will be Marty Neilson, Clayton Stang, Keith Haw, Ken Haw, Curtis Berg, Todd Brannan. Honorary pallbearers are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the staff at Rainycrest where she lived the last three years.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary at Riverside Health Care Facilities c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Mom your laugh was contagious, we will never forget it, but we know you are reunited with Dad.