It is with great sadness that the family of Marjan Fraczkiewicz announces his passing on December 16, 2023, at his home in Fort Frances, Ontario. Mar was born in Fort Frances on September 14, 1977, to Bogdan Fraczkiewicz and the late Beverly Fraczkiewicz. Marjan is survived by his sons Nathaniel Berg, Zachary Fraczkiewicz (Bailey); and his granddaughter Lyla who he cherished deeply. Also surviving is his sister Helena Guertin (Bob) and nieces Julie and Jorja, Aurora McRitchie (Reggie), Freddie McRitchie; special lifelong friends Jamie Mckelvie (Amanda) and four children, Ben Stolz (Kelly) and three children, Carolyn O’Brien and son, Jesse and Allan Jones and two children, Nikita and Pat Fowler and two children, Dayna Frost, Cindy Rose (Brian), three children and Harleigh Brow-Rose (Krys) and two children, Kevin Lambert, Chris (Sarah) Kivimaki and many other relatives and close friends.

Anyone that knew Mar, was a part of his family.

Marjan was predeceased by his grandmother Stanislawa Fraczkiewicz of Poland; aunts Wanda Piotrowski, Norma Piotrowski, Sharon Piotrowski; and uncles Tom Piotrowski and Carl Piotrowski; and close family friends Shawna and Connie McRitchie.

Marjan was born and raised in Fort Frances, he graduated from Fort Frances High School in 1996. While attending school, Mar worked at Canadian Tire where he later took his Mechanics Apprenticeship and continued to work there for 18 years. Mar spent his last six years working as a mechanic at West End Motors. Work for Mar did not end at 5:00 p.m., he was always found in the shop working on a vehicle, teaching others about mechanics or welding and tinkering with many projects he had on the go. Mar also enjoyed going motorcycle rides and spending time with his granddaughter, who would put the biggest smile on his face when she was around. Mar was always someone you could count on for help, at any time of the day.

Mar and Shawna had a dream, to run a business that the community would benefit from and began Sunset Water Sports. Mar spent many hours teaching knee boarding, wake boarding, wake surfing, water skiing, and taking people for tube rides. He was recently working on growing a larger adaptive water sports program that would be beneficial and available for the community. Ride the wake Mar. We hope you are now at peace. You will forever be missed here.

Cremation took place in International Falls, Minn., and a Celebration of Life will be held on January 27, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Royal Canadian Legion. As per Mar’s wishes his ashes will be spread on Rainy Lake and in Florida in the summer by his family and close friends.

As per Marjan’s wishes any donations can be made to the Voyageur Lion’s Club.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.