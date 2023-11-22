Her family is sad to announce that Marie Ellen Spuzak (nee Oustad), 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Marie is survived by her daughter Kathy Lund (Patrick) of Stillwater, Minnesota; son Rick (Linda) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; sister Irene Sether and brother Larry (Starr) Oustad of International Falls, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by three sisters, five brothers, her daughter Nancy (2021), and recently, in September, by her beloved husband of over 70 years, Bill.

Marie was born January 24, 1931, to Harold and Caroline Oustad in International Falls, Minnesota. She was the third of eleven children. Marie married Bill Spuzak in 1953 and moved to Fort Frances, where she lived the rest of her life. Marie worked as a bookkeeper for Wilde Electric and the Fort Frances Times. She spent her last three months in Rainycrest Long Term Care facility.