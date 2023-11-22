Her family is sad to announce that Marie Ellen Spuzak (nee Oustad), 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Marie is survived by her daughter Kathy Lund (Patrick) of Stillwater, Minnesota; son Rick (Linda) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; sister Irene Sether and brother Larry (Starr) Oustad of International Falls, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by three sisters, five brothers, her daughter Nancy (2021), and recently, in September, by her beloved husband of over 70 years, Bill.
Marie was born January 24, 1931, to Harold and Caroline Oustad in International Falls, Minnesota. She was the third of eleven children. Marie married Bill Spuzak in 1953 and moved to Fort Frances, where she lived the rest of her life. Marie worked as a bookkeeper for Wilde Electric and the Fort Frances Times. She spent her last three months in Rainycrest Long Term Care facility.
Marie loved reading, card games, knitting and crocheting. She has gifted many baby blankets and baby booties over the years. Marie also loved entertaining friends and family at the cabin on Rainy Lake’s Prospect Bay. She was a devout Christian with unwavering faith.
Marie was a kind and generous grandmother to her seven grandchildren Billy (Anna), Sabrinna (Lacey), Bob, Elizabeth (Lance), Michael, Sarah (Luke) and Blake; as well as six great-grandchildren. Marie will be greatly missed.
In memoriam donations can be sent to Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River District, 618 9th Street North, Kenora, Ontario, Canada, P9N 2S9.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.