After a brief illness, Margaret Jean Kircher passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023. Known as Ma, Mom, Maggie, Margaret to some, and Oma to many, she loved all creatures great and small. A loving great/grand/mother and fierce friend, she cherished her family and friends dearly. Maggie was born on August 3, 1932, and lived her whole life in Fort Frances and was extremely proud to do so. Her father, Dr. David Croal McKenzie, was an eminent member of the town, and a spirited supporter of local community and district enterprises. In this, his legacy carried on in his daughter. Maggie was an ardent supporter of local history and services, including the Hospital Auxiliary, Kiwanis Music Festival, Women’s Choir, and CGIT. She was as proud to volunteer her time for large community events as she was for small get-togethers, such as organizing a bridge game among friends.

In 1952, Maggie met Richard (“Dick”) Kircher. A recent immigrant to Canada from Germany, Dick didn’t speak much English. At a dance at the Point Park Pavilion, Maggie noticed a handsome man in a crisp white shirt. Surmounting the language barrier, after a brief courtship in 1953, they married, having three children: Patti, David, and Jamie. Dick and Maggie built several cabins and homes on Rainy Lake and loved being on the water, surrounded by their family in nature. Maggie was predeceased by her son Jamie in November 1980 and husband in 2002.

In her own words, she lived a good life – one well lived, and well loved.

We, her family, have been privileged to have her as our mentor and matriarch. She was always our cheerleader and extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Whether it was teaching the “kidlets” all about the plants and animals that lived at Bears Pass, reading bedtime stories, or attending extracurricular activities, Maggie loved sharing and supporting our endeavors.

A visitation will be held at Knox United Church from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The memorial service will be held at Knox United Church at 11:00 a.m. CT, on Friday, June 9, 2023. The event will be streamed, with links available on the Northridge Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, Maggie requested donations to Riverside Foundation for Health Fort Frances and Salvation Army Fort Frances.

Forever in our hearts,

Patti (Bernie), David, Nathan (Lindsay), Courtney (Denis), Ross (Colleen), and great-grandchildren Alex, Sam, William, Eleanor, and Avery.