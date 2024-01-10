MADELINE MARTIN

On January 5, 2024, Madeline Rose Martin, born Rose Madeline Legaree, passed away at Rainycrest Home for the Aged in Fort Frances, Ontario, peacefully at age 90 with family by her side. Madeline was born to the late Mary Ann and Alcide Legaree on April 23, 1933, in Fort Frances, where she remained for most of her life. Madeline went to school in Fort Frances. As an adult she worked at the New Lunch Café, then continued to become an RNA (Registered Nursing Assistant). After obtaining her RNA she worked at the La Verendrye Hospital and Rainycrest Home for the Aged. She married her best friend and the love of her life Bernard (Bernie) James Hutchins. Unfortunately, Bernie passed away in 1982. After her late husband Bernie passed away, she moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for a short time, then back to Fort Frances. Then she was lucky enough to fall in love again and married Kenneth (Ken) Gordon Martin. Sadly, Ken passed away in 2017.

Madeline loved to sew (including several wedding dresses and bride’s maid dresses for her nieces), knitting, crocheting, fishing, berry picking, spending time on the lake with family and friends, and working alongside her husbands. She was game for almost anything if family and friends were involved.

She was happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She babysat everyone at some point. Madeline cared deeply for all her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but out of love. If you needed help in any way, she did her best and never hesitated. If you were sick, she thrived on nursing you back to health.

Madeline leaves to mourn her daughters Judy Williamson (Roy) and Beverly Hasiuk; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, and her sister-in-law Joy Legaree. Madeline was the last of her parents’ nine children. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Ann and Alcide Legaree; husband Bernard James Hutchins and husband Kenneth Gordon Martin; sons James (Jim) Alcide Hutchins and Murray Edward Hutchins; granddaughter Denise Louise Gill (Williamson); as well as all her siblings Francis, Roy, Nora May, Leonard, Anna, Gladys, Don and Gerry, and several nieces and nephews.

Death can’t separate people from love. It can’t take our memories either. In the end, LOVE is stronger than death. The saddest moment is when the person who gave you the best memories becomes only a memory as well.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Fort Frances, on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. with luncheon to follow in the basement of the Church. A private burial will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s League, Fort Frances Legion Branch 29, Riverside Health Care Facility (Rainycrest), or Alzheimer’s Society Kenora/Rainy River Districts.