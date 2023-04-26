MADELINE (MADDY) GILBERTSON

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom passed away peacefully on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, at her residence at Pinecrest Home for the Aged. She had spent an enjoyable Easter Sunday having dinner and visiting with much of her family. She always loved it when we all got together. Mom was pre-deceased by her daughter Penny in April 1992; son Chuck in April 2008; husband Harold in February 2009; and grandson Nathan in February 2022. She was one of eleven children born to John and Jessie Hyatt and was pre-deceased by her parents and all her siblings.

To miss her and cherish her memory are her children Doug (Deb), son-in-law Ed (Deb), Brenda (David), Kari (Neil), and Sheri (Grant); grandchildren Shandi (Brian), John (Kellee), Chapin, Randi (Eric), Zachary, Erin, Jessica, Kendall, Max and Raquel; great-grandchildren Mazlynn, Rayah, Ashton, Brayden, Arizona, Parker and Elijah.

Mom was born in Devlin on August 16, 1934. She spent most of her youth in Emo while spending some time in southern Ontario. She moved to Keewatin and Laclu, Ont., where she raised her family and became involved in many community initiatives. She was a trustee on Kenora Board of Education for many years. She became a driving force for the Manitoba/NW Ontario Marfan Association and spent many years educating medical professionals and the general public on this genetic disorder. Her advocacy led her to travelling all over Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba to shine a light on this medical condition.

She loved the outdoors and would spend hours ice fishing each year on Lulu Lake. She also loved the annual fly-in fishing trips. Every year the family would gather, and Dad would fly everyone to Greenwater to spend the day fishing and enjoying a cook-out. These trips gave Mom great joy and happiness. She loved to bake and provided us all with cookies, cakes and cinnamon buns over the years as well as her “Nana Buns” which she was well known for.

Mom touched the hearts of many and has left a tremendous legacy. We will all miss her.

Immediate cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Lion’s Foundation of Canada Dog Guides program or It’s a Dog’s Life in Mom’s memory.

Alcock Funeral Home in care of arrangements, 547-6000.