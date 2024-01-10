LYLA CATHELINE SANDERS

The family of Lyla Sanders announce her peaceful passing on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the age of 97 years. Lyla was born on January 29, 1926, in Russell Manitoba to Louis and Katherine Mink. She was raised on the farm as the youngest of three siblings before travelling to attend the University of Manitoba School of Pharmacy. Here she would meet her husband Wilf and in 1953, they would settle into an extended life in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Just weeks short of her 98th birthday, it’s easy to say that Lyla led a full and complete life but that seems a bit of an understatement. It doesn’t capture the impact and influence that she had on those around her. The amazing thing about her is that she was able to stay active and fully engaged in the lives of her family right up until the moment of her passing. Married for over 65 years, an active parent for 60+ years, and an engaged grandparent for decades. She did have a full and complete life but she also enriched the lives of those around her to a tremendous degree. All the members of the Sanders family are so fortunate to have had her in their lives for so long.

Lyla would reflect on her life and think about family first; but she also had a very impressive professional life. She was a pioneer of sorts and in her own humble way, a role model to many. Her path to Pharmacy was a road less traveled for women in the early 1940’s and it was a decision that shaped her life forever. She became a respected and accomplished professional; a joint business owner/manager; and ultimately, a Director of Pharmacy at La Verendrye Hospital. Lyla had over 40 years of community service in this capacity with a stellar reputation. People relied on her for their health and would also describe her as committed, compassionate and trustworthy. Of note, she did all this while being the definition of the “working mom.” A terrific balance of achievement in both her personal and professional lives.

Lyla enjoyed the focus and the camaraderie of community groups such as the Royal Purple and the Hospital Auxiliary. She was involved in these groups for many years, had plenty to offer and her heart was always in supporting these good causes. She also enjoyed a good game of bridge, playing often with friends and various leagues. True to form, she would suggest it was all about the fellowship, not the competitive side of playing cards.

She was predeceased by her parents (Louis, Katherine); her siblings (Murray, Mary); her eldest son (Craig) and her granddaughter (Allison). Left to mourn and celebrate her life are her son Scott (Marlene); daughter-in-law Maria; her six grandchildren (Justin (Melissa), Laura (Glen), Emily (Cody), Jessica (Zander), Madeline, Abigail); two great-grandchildren (Caleb, Tenzin); and several nieces and nephews.

There are no immediate plans for a celebration of life. A private family internment will take place at a later date.

A final note of appreciation to Lyla:

Thank you for your guidance, wisdom, support, and inspiration throughout our lives. In your own words; we love you dearly.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.

Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.