The family of Lydia Kiesman (nee Meisner) of Winnipeg, formerly of Moosehorn, Manitoba, sadly announce her peaceful passing at the age of 95.
Lydia was the sixth child of seventeen born to parents Emil and Emma Meisner in Moosehorn on June 19, 1927. She grew up on the family farm helping with the general store located on the farm and later operating the family store once it was relocated to Moosehorn.
She was united in marriage to Elmer Kiesman in 1948 and together they began their family on a farm in the Moosehorn area as well operating the Meisner family store in Moosehorn.
Later Lydia and Elmer moved to Winnipeg with their family, where Lydia continued working in a grocery store until retirement. Lydia enjoyed spending time with family and was always ready for a card game of rummy or dominos.
Lydia is survived by her children Priscilla Duly (Allan Beazmer), Francie Kiesman, Sandy (Dave) Sanderson, Sherry Kiesman, Penny Kiesman (Neil Freisen), Lou (Maurice) Piche, Rhonda (Jason) Lilley, Trevor (Noelle) Kiesman; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her sister Myrtle Iverson and her brother Alfred (Rose Mary) Meisner.
Lydia was predeceased by her husband Elmer; sons-in-law Tom Duly and Tom Lesperance; and her 14 siblings.
A graveside service will take place later this summer at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Winnipeg.
