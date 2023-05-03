The family of Lydia Kiesman (nee Meisner) of Winnipeg, formerly of Moosehorn, Manitoba, sadly announce her peaceful passing at the age of 95.

Lydia was the sixth child of seventeen born to parents Emil and Emma Meisner in Moosehorn on June 19, 1927. She grew up on the family farm helping with the general store located on the farm and later operating the family store once it was relocated to Moosehorn.

She was united in marriage to Elmer Kiesman in 1948 and together they began their family on a farm in the Moosehorn area as well operating the Meisner family store in Moosehorn.