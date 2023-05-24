LILLIE (JEAN) GEARY

It is with much sadness that we, Jean’s family, announce her passing on May 11, 2023. Jean was born August 18, 1931, in Carpenter Township, Ontario, in the Rainy River district, to the late Thomas and Susan Geary. Jean was the last surviving member of a family of 10 children. She was predeceased by her siblings and spouses Jack (Hilda) Geary, Elsie (Donald) Ball, Earl “Mick” (Doreen) Geary, Susan (Harold) Wilson, May Swartman, Hughie (Helen) Geary, Pansy Geary, Ed Geary, and Nellie (Lawrence) Derouard; and nieces Jannie Ball, Colleen Geary, and Darlene Geary; and great-nephew Renie Whiting.

Jean is survived by her sister-in-law Linda (Ed) Geary of Kenora; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Jean was raised in LaVallee, Ontario, on a small farm. She graduated from Fort Frances High School and started her working career at age 18. She worked at the chartered accounting firm Dunwoody, Saul, Smith & Co. in Fort Frances and later took a transfer to Winnipeg where her work involved handling bankruptcy claims. In 1980, she continued her education at Red River Community College and achieved a certificate in Business Administration – Accounting. In 1984, Jean took employment with the University of Manitoba in the Dept. of Biochemistry, where she remained until her retirement in 1997.

In later years, Jean enjoyed travels to Arizona, Barbados, Branson, Florida, Hawaii, Jamaica, and St. Lucia.

Jean loved to curl and was a member at both Wildewood Curling Club and the Winter Club. She was an avid reader and in her spare time created many beautiful pieces of pettipoint.

Jean became a member of the United Church of Canada in 1953 and the congregation of Knox United Church of Fort Frances, Ontario, and a member of The United Church in Meadowood after moving to Winnipeg. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of her condo association at Gatewood Green. In July 2014, she moved to Dakota House assisted living apartments, where she greatly enjoyed the lifestyle and daily interactions with other residents and staff.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at The United Church in Meadowood, 1111 Dakota Street, Winnipeg, Man., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Minister Caryn Douglas will officiate. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Glen Lawn Waterside Columbarium.

Should family and friends desire, donations can be made to The United Church in Meadowood, 1111 Dakota Street, Winnipeg, Man., R2N 3T7, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.alternacremation.ca.