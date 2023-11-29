Lenora Ruth Gustafson (nee Kavanagh) passed away peacefully in her room at Riverside Health Care in Rainy River during the evening of Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the age of 97. Mom was born in 1926 in Dilke Township, raised on Kavanagh Road, educated at Morley Consolidated School in Stratton and, after leaving “home,” lived her entire married life at “the farm” on the banks of the Rainy River between Stratton and Pinewood. In addition to the hard work of farming, homemaking and caring for/raising children, Mom enjoyed gardening, knitting, driving around sight-seeing, going to “the lake,” watching hockey/curling, playing cards and, probably most of all, spending time with her family, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Mom was predeceased by her parents Tommy and Hattie Kavanagh; and in 1997, by “Gib,” her loving husband of over 53 years. She continued to reside at the family farm with her faithful little dog “Teko” until 2006 when she moved to Morley Meadowside Manor in Stratton where she made many more lasting friendships. Due to failing health, Mom was forced to move in 2016 to the Long-Term Care Home in Rainy River where she continued to reside until the time of her passing.

Mom is lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by her children Jack, Penny (Bob), Edie (Les), Chuck, Mick (Gabe) and foster child Mary; as well as by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Until we meet again Mom, may you rest in peace and your spirit be free to roam.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date with arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and if desired, donations may be made to the Rainy River Hospital Auxiliary or to the charity of your choice.