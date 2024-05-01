It is with profound sadness the family announces the passing of Lennox Earl Menson, 17, of Seine River First Nation on April 18, 2024.
Lennox was born on July 1, 2006, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Marcella Spoon and Vernon Menson. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing video games and he loved sports. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Lennox is survived by his parents Marcella and Vernon; his siblings Matt Perrault, Eric Perrault, Toni Collins, Virgil Menson, Daryl Menson, Joelle Menson and Danielle Menson; his grandparents Lila Boshkaykin, John Spoon Sr, and Albert Cochrane Sr.; aunts Janet Johnson, Jolin White; uncle Nathan Boshkaykin; cousins Omega Lemieux, Blade Lemieux, Janet Spoon Jr., Lucas Kabatay; and many extended family members.
Lennox was predeceased by his sisters Jennifer Perrault, Jessica Perrault; his grandparents Lillian Copenace, Monty Spoon Sr, Mary and James Menson; his cousin Thre Windego; and numerous extended family members.
A traditional wake was held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. from the Seine River First Nation Gym, followed by a traditional service on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with Elder Tommy Councillor officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario