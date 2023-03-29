LENARD “SAM” FRANK MASON

Lenard “Sam” Mason, age 50, of Ogema, Minn., died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of the Red River Valley. Lenard Frank Mason, lovingly known by many as Sam, was born August 17, 1972, in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, the son of Henry and Sarah (Shebageget) Mason. He grew up in International Falls, Minn., where he attended school and graduated with the Class of 1991. Following high school, Sam entered the workforce. He lived in Fort Frances and worked in both Canada and Minnesota for a few years before moving to the White Earth Reservation. In 1998, Sam proudly became one of White Earth’s first Tribal Officers along with his partner, Russ Thomas. He served the people of the reservation for a few years before enlisting in the United States Army. Sam served one tour of duty in Iraq before he was honorably discharged in 2007. He then returned to the White Earth area where he worked a variety of jobs. He held the position of White Earth’s Veteran’s Service Officer for a number of years followed by positions at the Shooting Star Casino and most recently at Circle of Life Academy in White Earth.

Sam was an outdoorsman who liked what mother earth had to offer. He spent many hours fishing, hunting, trapping and ricing but his real passion was playing softball. He played for many years and thoroughly enjoyed his teammates and the competition. Sam had a great sense of humor with an infectious smile. However, to know Sam was to love him, as he stood his ground and could make you so mad but then turn around and you’d love him all the same! Although gone from this life too soon, he will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Sam is survived by two sons Caden (Patrick Conner) Keezer and Cyrus Mason; four daughters Brittany Grover, Kayla Fisher, Sydney Jones-Mason, and Caytlen Mason; one grandson; four brothers Tom (Tara) Mason, Chris Peters, Vincent Rushman and Freddie Lone Eagle; four sisters Natalie Mason, Sharon Mason Shebageget, Karen Williams and Tracey Mason; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and one nephew, Ethan.

Funeral Services will be held at the Naytahwaush Sports Complex on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. with a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. and continue until the funeral on Thursday.

Please feel free to sign the guestbook, send condolences and view other opportunities which may be available on the website.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Mahnomen. www.andersonfamilyfh.com