With heavy hearts the family of Lawrence “Bob” Gouliquer announces his peaceful passing on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Dad was born November 20, 1929, in Nelles Township to Joseph and Mary Ann (Pollard) Gouliquer. He grew up on the Nelles farm along the peaceful pine river his dad settled in 1903, which is still in the Gouliquer Family name to this day. Later they moved across the road where he worked the family farm with his siblings.

At an early age dad knew his love of farming would be his life but his “fix anything” frame of mind soon led to quite a variety of talents from welding, heavy equipment mechanic, logger and operator. As a young man he started out working for Gerhard’s General Store in Arbor Vitae. His “learn by doing” and many hours of patience figuring out how things “tick” and work led him to being a jack of all trades. From vehicles to power saws, he never gave up until things worked like new.

He worked for many years for George Armstrong, Caland Ore Mine, Fred Klug, Stratton Equipment, logging and most of all his first love farming, as well as many home projects for neighbours and friends.

On May 28, 1951, Bob married Olive (Carpenter) and they made their home on the hilltop in Arbor Vitae. It was there they raised their five children and started the small family farm. His love of the land and gardening (had to have those spuds) eventually grew into the family farm today and everything was better with fresh cows’ cream on it.

In the 70s Dad purchased the Arbor Vitae school and moved it up to the hilltop which is still the family home today. Dad was so proud of his children and grandchildren and nothing made him happier than when they were in the barn with him or in the garden… just around, period. His love for his family was tremendous and he silently loved each and everyone in his own special way. He was such a role model and mentor to so many and this busy world was always brighter with dad in it.

His vast knowledge and history of the area will be hugely missed. He taught us to never be afraid of hard work and always lend a hand.

He leaves to mourn his wife of 71 years Olive (Carpenter); his daughter Valorie (Gary) Pelepetz of Rainy River, son Verne (Rhonda) of Dryden, son Larry (Jody) of Bergland, daughter Rhonda Pollard (Terry Sharp) of Stratton, daughter Jody of Arbor Vitae, son-in-law Darrel McKay of Emo; special grandchildren Melanie (Kyle) Geroy, Paul Allan (Ashley), Lil Larry (Kelly), Maurice (Shawna), Andy (Jasmin), Mitchell (Jessie), Karlene (Curtis) Hartlin, Ryan Pollard and Jordan; great-grandchildren Erika Sheppard (Brody), Tori Sheppard (Aaron), Jaycee Sheppard, Janelle Allan, Jocelyn Allan, Jakeob Gouliquer, Owen Gouliquer, Cole Gouliquer, Kaylie Gouliquer, Cooper Gouliquer, Ellie Hartlin, Ivy Hartlin, Oaklyn Gouliquer and Taya Hagarty; great-great-grandchildren Mason and Jordan Strachan; sister Stella Huntley of Atikokan; brother-in-law Maurice (Carol) Carpenter of Prince George, B.C.; sister-in-law Kristine Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Ann; sister Irene (Hector) Landry; brothers Pete (Mary), Hector (Irene), Arthur (Madeline), Theodore “DeeDee”(Georgette), Tony (Rose), Gerald and brother in law Frank Huntley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grand/great/great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Stratton Recreation Centre at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with reception to follow.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.