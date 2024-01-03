Miigwananakwadok – Mooz doodem
The family of Laura Leigh Comegan (Miigwananakwadok) is saddened to announce her passing on Dec. 23, 2023, at the age of 53.
Lori (Mooz doodem) was born on January 4, 1970, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and lived a joyful life in Big Island First Nation.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Isaac; uncle Albert; aunt Audrey; children Desi (Isaac), Matt (Danielle), Mia (Trevor), Shayna (Mitch); grandchildren Mariah, Kaelin, Isaac L, Rylee, Xavier, Ryder, Miklo, Isabella, London, Malia, Theo, Miinaan, Miigwan, Angie, Aizik, Iziah.
She was predeceased by her mother Elizabeth; uncle Stanley; aunt Marie; uncle Noel; grandparents Laura and Albert; aunt Caroline and Garnet; children Tania, Dawnch and David.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ont., at 11:00 a.m. A Mormon service will be conducted by Leonard Rencher followed by traditional service conducted by James and Amy Comegan. Her pallbearers will be Sean Comegan, Darnell Comegan, James Seymour, Doug Seymour, Donnie Big George, and Buck Morrison.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.