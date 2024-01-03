The family of Laura Leigh Comegan (Miigwananakwadok) is saddened to announce her passing on Dec. 23, 2023, at the age of 53.

Lori (Mooz doodem) was born on January 4, 1970, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and lived a joyful life in Big Island First Nation.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Isaac; uncle Albert; aunt Audrey; children Desi (Isaac), Matt (Danielle), Mia (Trevor), Shayna (Mitch); grandchildren Mariah, Kaelin, Isaac L, Rylee, Xavier, Ryder, Miklo, Isabella, London, Malia, Theo, Miinaan, Miigwan, Angie, Aizik, Iziah.

She was predeceased by her mother Elizabeth; uncle Stanley; aunt Marie; uncle Noel; grandparents Laura and Albert; aunt Caroline and Garnet; children Tania, Dawnch and David.