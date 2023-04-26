It is with heavy hearts and many tears that we announce the passing of our beloved Kathy.

Katherine May Stahn (née Morrish), 57, of Devlin, passed away on April 17, 2023, after a long and brave battle with lupus and cancer. Kathy was born on November 29, 1965, to Tom and Shirley Morrish in Fort Frances, and grew up on the family farm in Burriss with her five siblings. Kathy was always very energetic and helpful as a little girl.

Kathy had an extraordinary passion for helping out on the farm. Many years were spent helping her dad – working the cattle, haying, and anything else that needed to be done around the farm. Kathy was always there when her dad needed an extra pair of hands to drive the farm machinery. Ever since she was little she wanted to be a cowboy and own horses, which she did – buying, selling, training, and caring for them. She loved her animals from cats and dogs to cows and horses. She was known to have rescued and cared for numerous animals, including a fox from the side of the road and a skunk from the hayfield.

After graduating high school with honours, she attended Confederation College for nursing and graduated in 1986, subsequently working as an RNA (RPN). Kathy worked as a nurse for several years at Rainycrest; she really enjoyed helping the elderly and always spoke positively of her time there.

Kathy proudly planned and built their family home, with the help of Greg and family. In the summer of 1989, Greg and Kathy were married, and they had two beautiful girls a few years later. Together, they ran Greg’s Recycling on their home property for 25 years. Even on days when she felt ill, she was out working. Kathy and Greg worked side by side, sharing many trips over the years, making memories.

Her daughters, Jolene and Samantha, were the pride of her life and she was immensely proud of their accomplishments. She did everything in her power to encourage and support them on their journeys. She cherished the time spent with them and was proud of their choices in partners – remarking that Greg now had two more fishing buddies.

When Kathy wasn’t helping on the farm, working at the home business, or taking care of the kids, she was involved with 4-H. She ran several 4-H projects over the years; everything from knitting and cooking to fishing and of course beef (steer and heifer clubs). She loved sharing her skills and teaching the kids.

Later on in life, Kathy suffered a series of medical issues and fought them courageously. Despite her debilitating illness and various treatments, she was always more concerned about her family and their wellbeing than herself. She gave 110% to everything and everyone in her life with her determination and unabashed honesty. Her strength and perseverance inspired everyone around her. We will all try to carry on her drive to help others and to do our best, treating every day as a gift. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Kathy was predeceased by grandparents Tom and Helen Logan, Reginald and Madonna Morrish, and mother-in-law JoAnn Stahn. She is survived by husband Greg; daughters Jolene (Manny Cawston) and Samantha (Jeff Gustafson); parents Tom and Shirley Morrish; siblings Guy (Tracy) Morrish, Joel (Andrew Ooi) Morrish, Todd Morrish, Denise (Ross) Donaldson, Laureen (Rich DeVall) Morrish; in-laws Larry and Dove Stahn; sister-in-law Shari (Louis) Bujold; and her many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Northridge Funeral Home on April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tamarack House or Lupus Canada.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.