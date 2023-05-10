The family of Julia Mae Chabot (nee Pattison), age 77, of Fort Frances, is sad to announce her passing on Friday, May 5, 2023, at LaVerendrye Hospital.

Julia was born December 24, 1945, in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came to Canada just six months later. She was raised in Fort Frances and she married Robert Chabot on June 7, 1968. Together they raised two children and built a great life together.

Julia was always smiling, loved to talk to people and remembered the names of almost every person she had ever met. Close ties and time spent with her family was something Julia valued. She loved the outdoors and spent many weekends with her family fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. She will be missed by a great number of people but has left us with a lot of wonderful memories.