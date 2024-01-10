JOYCE (MCEVOY) WOODHALL

It is with heartbreaking and overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Joy Woodhall on December 2, 2023. She was born on December 18, 1951, to Clora (Dumeney) and Weldon McEvoy. Joy will be affectionately remembered and deeply missed by her daughter Kimberly (Woodhall) Kleckner, son-in-law Mike Kleckner, grandson Trace Kleckner; mother Clore McEvoy, whom Joy adored and cared so much about. She is also survived by her six siblings, sister Allie Chapman, sister Yvonne Armstrong (Dennis), brother Gene McEvoy (Donna), brother Bill McEvoy, sister Pearl Pidlubny (Ron), and sister Barb Pock (Paul). She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, who will all remember Auntie Joy’s wonderful hugs.

Joy was born and raised in Fort Frances until her late teens, when she moved to Winnipeg, where she met her late husband Andy Woodhall. They moved to White Rock, B.C., in 1977, where Joy has resided ever since. When she was in her younger years, she enjoyed playing baseball, as well as pool. She made so many cherished and lifelong friends from these and other fun and entertaining sports.

Joy worked in a variety of establishments in White Rock, but she thrived at People’s Drug Mart and Rexall, where she was employed until her passing. She was a favourite of coworkers and customers, whom she considered her family.

Joy was truly one of a kind and will be missed by everyone she touched. We love you dearly and hold you in our hearts with so many fond memories.

Until we see you again.