JOSEPHINE KORCHAK (nee TETREAULT)

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Josie Korchak, 75, of Thunder Bay on Friday, April 7, 2023. Josie was born on April 24, 1947, in Pinewood to parents Joseph and Annie Tetreault.

Josie grew up in Pinewood, Ontario, amongst a large family of 11 children. It was in Pinewood that she met her husband, Boris Korchak, and they were united in marriage on June 4, 1966. They moved to Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, where she worked with Boris’s parents on a turkey farm and then to Vita, Manitoba. They eventually settled in Fort Frances in 1969 where they raised their son Dwayne. Josie was a loving mother, a hard worker and never one to sit. Josie took pride in being a Gramma and her grandchildren Jessica and Zachary were everything to her. In later years when Boris’s health failed, Josie lovingly took on the role of caregiver until his death. Josie worked for Amity Degagne at the meat store in LaVallee, Ontario, before working at the newly opened McDonalds restaurant. Josie then started at Rainycrest Nursing Home where she worked as a food service aid and cooks helper until she retired.

Josie then met Sam Matichuk and they moved to Devlin where they spent 15 years together living in the country. Josie loved all that nature had to offer. From furry animals to birds and everything in between, she had a way in which animals would come to her and immediately become friends. Gardening was her favourite hobby next to feeding birds and creating works of art from painting rocks and later to diamond dots. Josie also had a love of music. Josie and Sam made their rounds going to nursing homes playing in a band to bring their joy of music to others. After Sam passed, Josie then relocated to Thunder Bay where she could be closer to her son Dwayne and his family. Josie enjoyed her life in Thunder Bay, meeting new people and attending many dances.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son Dwayne (Kaela) of Thunder Bay; her grandchildren Jessica (Garrett Stehlik) of London, Ont., and Zachary (Karlie Long) of Thunder Bay. Josie is also survived by her good friend Ray Brown of Thunder Bay,

She is survived by her siblings Janey (Doug Brigham), Laurent (Sandra) Tetreault, Laura (the late Jack Bannon), and Roseanne {the late George Polson); and her sister-in-law Rachel (the late Bill Korchak); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Josie was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Anna Tetreault; her husband Boris; her infant son Richard; her siblings Victor, Edmay, Theresa, Yvonne, Louise; brother- in-law Bill Korchak; and common-law partner Sam Matichuk.

A service of celebration and remembrance will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Northridge Funeral Home, Emo. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Josie’s memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association.