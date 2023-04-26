It is with great sadness that the family of John Wayne “Jack” Langtry announces his passing on April 18, 2023, at Alexandria Marine General Hospital in Goderich, Ontario. Jack was born on February 14, 1936, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Jack and Louise Langtry. In 1961 he was united in marriage to Florence Haukaas.

During high school, Jack spent his summers working for the paper mill at the Sand Island Falls camp, and two summers on the Hallett. During this time Jack’s love of Rainy Lake began. After graduating high school in 1955, Jack started his career as an accountant in the mill office, where he worked until his retirement in 1994. In 1967, Jack and Flo purchased their island in Red Gut Bay where they built their cabin. Summers and winters were spent fishing, boating, snowmobiling and enjoying lake life with their family, friends and his beloved dogs. For over 20 years of their retirement, Jack and Flo spent their winter months in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. In 2021, Jack and Flo moved to Goderich, Ontario, to be closer to their son, his wife and grandchildren.