It is with great sadness that the family of John Wayne “Jack” Langtry announces his passing on April 18, 2023, at Alexandria Marine General Hospital in Goderich, Ontario. Jack was born on February 14, 1936, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Jack and Louise Langtry. In 1961 he was united in marriage to Florence Haukaas.
During high school, Jack spent his summers working for the paper mill at the Sand Island Falls camp, and two summers on the Hallett. During this time Jack’s love of Rainy Lake began. After graduating high school in 1955, Jack started his career as an accountant in the mill office, where he worked until his retirement in 1994. In 1967, Jack and Flo purchased their island in Red Gut Bay where they built their cabin. Summers and winters were spent fishing, boating, snowmobiling and enjoying lake life with their family, friends and his beloved dogs. For over 20 years of their retirement, Jack and Flo spent their winter months in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. In 2021, Jack and Flo moved to Goderich, Ontario, to be closer to their son, his wife and grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife Florence; son Derek (Sarah); grandsons Cole and Carson; sisters-in-law Christine Myrehaug (Peter), Sonja Eluik and brother-in-law Melvin Haukaas (Kathy); and numerous nieces and nephews; predeceased by his parents Jack and Louise; sister Jean Eisenzoph (Frank “Ike”); nephew Lee Eisenzoph; sister Thelma Knotts (Alfred “Laffy”); brothers-in-law Gordon Haukaas and Nick Eluik.
Funeral services will be held at McCallum and Palla Funeral Home in Goderich, Ontario, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held this summer at the family cabin on Red Gut Bay (date to be determined). If friends desire, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Friends may sign the book of condolences at www.mcallumpalla.ca.