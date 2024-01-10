In loving memory of John Roderick McLeod, who was born on May 8, 1940, in Black Hawk, Ontario. He was one of 11 siblings, born into a close-knit farming family. John passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
John is survived by his devoted wife Judy, and their children Donna (Robert) Yacuik, Debbie James (Vernon Smith), Darren (Suzie) McLeod, Murray (Michelle) McLeod, and Christine James (Joel Taylor). He was a proud grandfather of Alexi, Liam, Caden, and Macey. He is also survived by brother William (Pat) McLeod; and sisters Evelyn Robins and Shirley (Eric) Cates.
An educator at heart, John began his lifelong career in 1959 at the age of 19. Over four decades, he dedicated himself to teaching, serving as a Principal, Superintendent, and concluded his career as the Director of Education for the Rainy River School District in 1998.
Beyond his professional achievements, John was passionate about sports. In his youth, he showcased his skills as a forward in hockey and a formidable linebacker in football, playing for the Muskies in high school. Later in life, he actively participated in golf and curling, served as President of the Fort Frances Curling Club for two terms, and achieved a level three curling instructor status with Curling Canada. During retirement, he cherished winter months golfing in various southern destinations, including Charleston, Orlando, Gulf Shores, and Pharr.
John will be dearly missed by his family and friends in Fort Frances and his winter home in Texas. Known for his leadership, honesty, loyalty, directness, and love of fun, John leaves behind a legacy of warmth and camaraderie.
In honour of John’s memory, a gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the charity of your choice as a fitting tribute to John’s giving spirit and generosity.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.