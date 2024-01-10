In loving memory of John Roderick McLeod, who was born on May 8, 1940, in Black Hawk, Ontario. He was one of 11 siblings, born into a close-knit farming family. John passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by the love of his family.

John is survived by his devoted wife Judy, and their children Donna (Robert) Yacuik, Debbie James (Vernon Smith), Darren (Suzie) McLeod, Murray (Michelle) McLeod, and Christine James (Joel Taylor). He was a proud grandfather of Alexi, Liam, Caden, and Macey. He is also survived by brother William (Pat) McLeod; and sisters Evelyn Robins and Shirley (Eric) Cates.

An educator at heart, John began his lifelong career in 1959 at the age of 19. Over four decades, he dedicated himself to teaching, serving as a Principal, Superintendent, and concluded his career as the Director of Education for the Rainy River School District in 1998.