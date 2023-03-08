JOHN (GIOVANNI) ALBANESE

It is with great sadness the family of John Albanese announces his peaceful passing on Wednesday March I, 2023 at La Verendrye Hospital.
Next, he joined the Chamber of Commerce where he served as President. Finally in 1985, John found his true calling becoming a member of Town Council, serving multiple terms alongside many distinguished mayors and councilors.
John was born September 23, 1939 in Taranto, Italy. On January 6, 1957, at the young age of 17, speaking no English, John boarded the SS Vulcania for Canada to join his family in Toronto. In his younger years John worked hard in a variety of jobs as he studied to learn English and become a Canadian citizen. Having a sense of adventure led John to live and work in exciting places, such as Geneva, Switzerland working on the creation of the CERN Research Center and in Paris, France, where he took up professional freefall skydiving.
In May 1970, John arrived in Fort Frances where he was drawn to the calm, peaceful beauty of the lakes and woods, it is here where he chose to plant deep roots, adopting Fort Frances as his forever home. John spent countless hours hunting and fishing which led to many exciting memories to be relived and retold at gatherings of family and friends. The tales of the big fish that got away, or the downed moose that got up when approached, chasing John through the bush.
Being Italian, John had an inherent sense of hospitality and loved making people happy through food. He would labour for hours over the stove perfecting his sauce for Sunday’s spaghetti and meatballs, and the favourite of family and friends, his bruschetta.
John believed that community service and volunteerism was essential to making “Fort Frances a better place to live.” First, he joined the Jaycees, where he made lifelong friends, who volunteered and celebrated life events together.
From 1989 to 2014, John was a member of the Northwestern Health Unit, serving as Chair of the Board for 10 years. An ardent believer in public health, he had the opportunity to collaborate with many others who shared his same values. John helped implement many programs still in place today and worked tirelessly for years towards the now accepted Smoke-Free Workplace.
John will be greatly missed by his wife Allyson whom he shared his life journey with for 53 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Tara (Kevin), son John-Paul (Davina), son Oryn (Kate), grandchildren Michael and Alex, great-granddaughter Adaline; mother-in-law Alice Ossachuk, brother-in-law Paul (Pam), niece Susan (Joe) and her children Raegan and Kyler; and goddaughter Jessica Munn. John also leaves behind many nieces and nephews throughout Canada and Italy to mourn him.
John’s family wishes to thank the Drs., nurses and staff at La Verendrye Hospital for their kindness and compassion during his stay under their care.
Honouring John’s wishes there will be not be a visitation or service. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Riverside Foundation – La Verendrye General Hospital.
