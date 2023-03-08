JOHN (GIOVANNI) ALBANESE

John was born September 23, 1939 in Taranto, Italy. On January 6, 1957, at the young age of 17, speaking no English, John boarded the SS Vulcania for Canada to join his family in Toronto. In his younger years John worked hard in a variety of jobs as he studied to learn English and become a Canadian citizen. Having a sense of adventure led John to live and work in exciting places, such as Geneva, Switzerland working on the creation of the CERN Research Center and in Paris, France, where he took up professional freefall skydiving.

In May 1970, John arrived in Fort Frances where he was drawn to the calm, peaceful beauty of the lakes and woods, it is here where he chose to plant deep roots, adopting Fort Frances as his forever home. John spent countless hours hunting and fishing which led to many exciting memories to be relived and retold at gatherings of family and friends. The tales of the big fish that got away, or the downed moose that got up when approached, chasing John through the bush.

Being Italian, John had an inherent sense of hospitality and loved making people happy through food. He would labour for hours over the stove perfecting his sauce for Sunday’s spaghetti and meatballs, and the favourite of family and friends, his bruschetta.

John believed that community service and volunteerism was essential to making “Fort Frances a better place to live.” First, he joined the Jaycees, where he made lifelong friends, who volunteered and celebrated life events together.