It is with great sadness that the children of Jean Louis Leandre Camirand announce his passing on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the age of 99. He is survived by his five children: Jean Camirand Jr., Kirk Camirand (Diane), Carla Mose (Marvin), Renee Miller (Gary), and Kelly Camirand (Brian); 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Jean was born on June 3, 1925, in Fort Frances, ON. On September 12, 1947, he married the love of his life, Eloise Margaret (Saunders) Camirand, in Rainer, MN.

Jean is predeceased by his loving wife of 74.5 years, Eloise Camirand; his parents, Mary and Louis Camirand; his wife’s parents, Clara and Clarence (Buster) Saunders; his brother, Gaston Camirand; and three sisters, Josette Koss, Marvis Dick, and Jeanette Kruegar; his brother in law Donald Saunders, sisters in law Mary Murrie and Verenia Zuchiatti (Joe).

Jean enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy at 17 and served two years aboard three different corvette battleships. He was a proud Métis veteran and lifelong member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Jean was employed at Boise Cascade paper mill for 42 years, and for several years, he also owned and operated a tourist camp called Sunny Beach. He spent countless hours guiding, delivered coal part-time, did odd carpentry jobs, and sold Christmas trees, which he collected with the boys and set up in the front yard. He worked very hard to support his family.

Jean and Eloise traveled the world together; they volunteered for the Hospital Auxiliary, delivered meals on wheels, golfed, bowled, curled, and played cards. They had a very busy social calendar with their best friends, Gladys and Donald Kerr, and always prioritized family and giving back to the community of Fort Frances.

Jean loved painting and woodworking; he always had a project on the go, and many of his hand-built birdhouses can still be seen at the Kitchen Creek Golf Course in Fort Frances, Ont. Additionally, every child and grandchild received a ceramic piggy bank, birdhouse, painted loon, or holiday decoration from him.

He loved children, and children loved him. His childlike spirit was one of his many admirable personality traits. You could always depend on him to tease you, crack a joke, wear a goofy hat, show a gag, or jump in the kiddy pool. Jean took his kids and grandkids camping, fishing, hunting, and skidooing. He was a youth hockey coach to Jean, Kirk, and many other children. If you were “good” or received a passing grade in school, he treated you to Dairy Queen in the summer.

For 74.5 years, Jean and Eloise were inseparable. They had a storybook romance and genuinely enjoyed the same hobbies and each other’s company. A little piece of Jean’s heart remained broken when his wife, Eloise, left this world earlier than he did. Even after her passing, he often had little private chats with her and would shed a tear. While our hearts are raw from losing him, we are all happy that they can be together again in the spirit world.

A memorial service will be held Saturday October 19 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with lunch to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the La Verendrye Hospital Auxiliary in Fort Frances.

We would also like to thank the Rainycrest staff for taking special care of our dad and give extra special thanks to Margaret and Murdock Saunders (nephew) who helped, loved and visited Jean and Eloise regularly.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario