September 4, 1934 – April 3, 2023

The families of James Daw sadly announces his passing surrounded by his loving family on April 3, 2023. Dad lived in the Rainy River District all his life. He was united in marriage to Joan (Hyatt) and raised three children. He worked in the bush, Caland Ore Mine in Atikokan and with Morris Judson driving grader. Dad retired in 1999 and then worked at the Barwick dump and then James and Joan went on a trip to Nova Scotia for the summer to stay with Dad’s niece Teresa and husband DA.

Dad had many stories of hunting and fishing and of his life growing up. Dad had a passion for dancing, going to Legion dances and Barwick dances.

Dad loved to be outside tinkering in his shed, gardening and his flowers, roses being his favourite. He was happiest when his family was around him, for barbecues, birthdays or just coffee.

In 2015 he was united in marriage to Helen Allan and they spent eight years together.

Dad had a kind, gentle, loving way with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Garland and Evelyn; one sister; brother Ted; daughter Connie Elias; granddaughter Dienna Daw; and wife Joan Daw.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Helen (Allan); children Stuart (Marie) Bonnie; grandchildren Robert (Kim) Nicholas (Keri), Nicole (Aaron) Eric, Jasmyn (Brock); son-in-law Jim Elias. Dad left behind 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many extended family and nieces and nephews.

He held a special place in his heart for Shawn, Chelsey and Bruce Woodgate.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario. Interment will take place at Box Alder Cemetery later in the spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.