With profound sadness the family announces the tragic passing of Jaimeelee Derouin, 27, of Big Grassy First Nation, Ontario, on April 1, 2024.

Jaimeelee was born June 13, 1997, to parents Shaun Papassay and Floyd Derouin.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bingo and video games. Her son Joshua was her heart and soul in life.