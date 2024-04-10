With profound sadness the family announces the tragic passing of Jaimeelee Derouin, 27, of Big Grassy First Nation, Ontario, on April 1, 2024.
Jaimeelee was born June 13, 1997, to parents Shaun Papassay and Floyd Derouin.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bingo and video games. Her son Joshua was her heart and soul in life.
Jaimeelee is survived by her son Joshua Seymour; her mother Shaun Papassay; her father Floyd Derouin; her siblings Brandon, Adam, Trishelle Jacko; and nephew Adam Jr. She is also survived by aunts and uncles Cindy, Dawn, Rochelle, Kendall, Louise, Ann, Saige and Bill.
She was predeceased by her step father David Morrison; grandparents Isabelle Papassay, Duncan Goodwin, and Joe and Emily Derouin.
A traditional wake was held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. at the Big Grassy First Nation Hall, followed by a traditional service on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with Elder Tommy Councillor officiating. Cremation to follow.
Pallbearers were Allan Derouin, Dennis Derouin, Brandon Derouin, Adam Derouin, Jamie Archie and Kendall Jacko.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.