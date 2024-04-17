GWEN (MILDRED) HERBERT

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gwen Herbert announce her sudden passing on April 8, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont.
Gwen was born in Fort Frances on April 13, 1945, to Walter and Eunice (nee Hyatt) Booth.
Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life, best friend and husband Wayne. She is also survived by her children Brad, Brock (Char), Ray (Janet) and Angela. She leaves behind her grandchildren Joel, Danielle, Kennadi and Jacob; as well as four great-grandchildren; her siblings Jean Booth, Rick (Lois) Booth, Connie (Bob) Derkson, Debbie (Brad) Kruger.
Gwen was predeceased by parents Walter and Eunice Booth; in-laws George and Gladys Herbert; and sister Joan and brother-in-law Eldon Jackson.
Gwen loved the years they lived at Off Lake, spending her time outside with her multiple gardens and all her woodland friends. After their move back to The Fort she continued her passion for gardening in her cascading balcony blooms. Her passion for baking was evident in the bountiful donations to many local bake sales. Above all else she loved her family and friends. Never one to interfere, we knew she was just a call away!
A celebration of life will be held in Gwen’s honour on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Northridge Funeral home in Emo, Ont.
As per Gwen’s wishes donations can be sent to Rainycrest activation c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1EO.