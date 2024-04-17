GWEN (MILDRED) HERBERT

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gwen Herbert announce her sudden passing on April 8, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont.

Gwen was born in Fort Frances on April 13, 1945, to Walter and Eunice (nee Hyatt) Booth.

Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life, best friend and husband Wayne. She is also survived by her children Brad, Brock (Char), Ray (Janet) and Angela. She leaves behind her grandchildren Joel, Danielle, Kennadi and Jacob; as well as four great-grandchildren; her siblings Jean Booth, Rick (Lois) Booth, Connie (Bob) Derkson, Debbie (Brad) Kruger.