The family of Gerald Nathan Wood announce his peaceful passing on April 10, 2024, at the age of 73 in Thunder Bay, Ont., at The Regional Health Sciences Centre with family by his side. Gerald was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on May 5, 1950, to Robert and Theresa (Chabot) Wood, the second of six sons. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 30 years Charlene, as well as his sons Anthony (Edna) and Chad; stepchildren Kerry (Ken) Robertson and Kevin (Karen) Peterson; six granddaughters Kristina, Kenna, Domanique, Annagen, Tianna, Tansy and Caitlyn; four grandsons Trent, Gethon, Narin and Christian. He was very proud of each and every one of their accomplishment. As well as two great grand-children. Also surviving are five brothers Norman (Connie), Robert (Vanessa), Donnie (June), Fred, and Phillip (Lorraine), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dad had worked at Canada Post from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. Prior and after his retirement Dad and Char enjoyed many years of fishing at 5:00 a.m. with Kenna by his side, and (Gilbert), gardening and always redoing this and that to the cabin and yard. He celebrated many Boxing and New Years Eve Days with the grandchildren and family members on “Peek-A-Boo” Island. Gerald enjoyed moose hunting with his brothers every fall, also golfing and in his younger years riding horses, especially his mare Tasha. Gerald was an active member at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 29 and the many activities the club offered.

In 2009 Gerald and Char decided to become “Snowbirds” they bought a place in Leesburg, Fla., and met many new and long lasting friends and went every winter until 2014. Gerald loved driving around in his golf cart, heading to play darts and pool at the clubhouse in the retirement park.

Gerald’s favourite things to do the past few years was playing cards with his brothers in the Man Cave, spending time on the deck with family and friends and Googling everything he thought Char was wrong about.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon will take place upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion in Fort Frances on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers he wished for donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 29 and/or Salvation Army

Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald’s five brothers and interment to be decided at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.